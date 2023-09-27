Photo of Henry Doyle, who was killed in BC (DIAC)

Henry Doyle, the President of the Dental Industry Association of Canada (DIAC), is being remembered as an “esteemed leader” in the dental industry after his suspicious death in BC.

On September 23, 2023, police on BC’s Sunshine Coast responded to reports of a suspicious death after a 58-year-old man was found with serious injuries on a forest service road in Egmont, BC.

Doyle, who was from Vancouver, later passed away after receiving emergency first aid.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called to the area after the coroner and police determined the man’s death to be “suspicious in nature.”

IHIT says Doyle had travelled to the area on his dirt bike, which was found in the area.

Investigators are now looking to speak with anyone who was in the Klein Lake area on September 23.

“If you saw Mr. Doyle, or anything suspicious in the area, we ask that you please contact IHIT,” says Sergeant Timothy Pierotti.

Doyle is being remembered by colleagues

In an email Wednesday, the DIAC is remembering Doyle as “an esteemed leader in the Canadian dental industry” who led the group with passion and integrity.