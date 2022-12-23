How to help hummingbirds survive Canada's rough winter weather

Canada’s recent winter wallop has caused struggles for both humans and animals.

While people in BC face flight cancellations and dangerous driving conditions, animals are facing troubles of their own.

The Wildlife Rescue Association of BC says it’s receiving more calls than ever about how to best help wildlife suffering through the rough winter weather.

It says sensitive species like hummingbirds are feeling the impacts more than most.

You may think that hummingbirds peace out once summer’s over, but they do still stick around this time of year looking for food.

The association has shared the best practices to help hummingbirds and other wildlife during this cold snap.

If you’re trying to keep your hummingbird feeder from freezing, here’s some information and tips:https://t.co/9ZLx02W0Ny pic.twitter.com/61KnPCugHN — Wildlife Rescue Association of BC (@WRAofBC) December 22, 2022

How the frigid weather affects hummingbirds

There are different ways a hummingbird can get injured by the cold weather.

BC Wildlife Rescue says common winter injuries include frostbitten and damaged tongues; injuries from competing with other animals for access to limited food supplies; hypothermia (frozen to feeders or other structures, and dropped to the ground); and hypoglycemia (low blood sugar, from not consuming enough calories).

The association says many of these injuries can be prevented through proper feeder care.

How to help prevent these injuries

The association advises that you do the following to keep hummingbirds safe.

Make sure the entrance/channel to the feeding tubes on the feeders is not frozen

Choose a dish-style feeder to allow for easier heating like the one shown below

Keep your feeders free of ice-crystals

Create a warming zone by sheltering your feeder from wind and snow

Avoid feeders with exposed metal parts during sub-zero temperatures

Do not remove the bird from the feeder if any body part is frozen to it (see instructions below).

Keep your feeder clean!

Put up more feeders in multiple locations.; this allows for the birds to spread out and gives more opportunity for many birds to use them — out of sight from another feeder is best!

Do not place more feeders up if you cannot maintain them properly. Putting up one feeder is a commitment but putting up many can be a part-time job! Make sure you have the resources to maintain the feeders properly.

The association also advises the public to change the water in a feeder every few hours to prevent freezing and to bring it indoors overnight.

What if you find an unresponsive bird outside?

Jackie McQuillan, Wildlife Rescue Support Centre manager, says you’ll need to warm them back up slowly.

“Large temperature swings can put the animal into shock, so it’s best to warm the animal gradually,” she explained in a statement. “Place it into a well-ventilated cardboard box lined with blankets and bring it somewhere that’s a little warmer like a garage.”

“If the bird appears to be lively again it’s generally fine to return it to the outdoors,” she added.

You can find more tips and tricks at the Wildlife Rescue Association’s website here.