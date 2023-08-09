Locals inflamed after couple starts a heart-shaped fire on the beach (VIDEOS)

A loving heart-shaped fire from a boyfriend to his girlfriend on Vancouver Island has gone viral for the wrong reasons.

TikTok user @Ashleysmeeth shared a video of the gesture last week with the caption, “How cute is he tho? 🥺.”

The video taken in Tofino, BC, shows the TikTok user and her boyfriend standing in the middle of a heart made of flammable cloth. He then lights a portion of the heart before flames surround the couple.

“He said he wanted to do something cute to show how much he loves me then did this,” a text overlay reads.

A follow-up video also highlighted how the couple escaped the loving flames.

Unsurprisingly, many BC residents were upset by the gesture, especially considering there is a fire ban across much of the province, including Tofino.

“Fires made directly on the beach are not permitted,” reads a statement on the District of Tofino website.

In reaction to the video, one tweet included a screenshot of the TikTok user’s response to the video’s viral nature, celebrating its success. The Facebook post featured in the tweet has since been deleted.

When the Province of BC has a fire ban ( which includes @tourism_tofino where this happened) but you do it anyway for the “likes” 🤦🏻‍♂️ 🤦🏻‍♂️ @cbcnewsbc pic.twitter.com/G7KDBa3GiM — Tyler Ingram (@TylerIngram) August 7, 2023

Others chimed in with condemnation of the act.

“I hope they get a steep fine,” one person said on Twitter.

Another person tweeted, “Must be held accountable.”

People have not been kind to the TikTok user in her lone follow-up video.

“Girl you should be so embarrassed,” one person commented.

We connected with Island District RCMP, which told Daily Hive that Tofino RCMP is aware of the video and confirmed an active investigation.