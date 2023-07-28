Health Canada warns about "unauthorized" sale of sexual enhancement products

If you need a bit of extra help in the bedroom and take certain pills for that, Health Canada has a warning for you.

The government agency released a public advisory on Friday warning Canadians about “unauthorized” sexual enhancement products that could pose serious health risks.

“The products are labelled to contain or have been tested and found to contain dangerous ingredients,” reads the advisory.

#ADVISORY: Health Canada is warning consumers about multiple unauthorized #SexualEnhancement products because they may pose serious health risks: https://t.co/yRH9ZMXHlV pic.twitter.com/vGokkJO6Ch — Health Canada and PHAC (@GovCanHealth) July 28, 2023

“Unauthorized health products have not been approved by Health Canada, which means that they have not been assessed for safety, effectiveness and quality.”

It says it updates a table of unauthorized sexual enhancement products periodically, and there’s a new slate of items on there now.

Over 70 sexual enhancement products have been flagged. They’re being sold across Canada in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec.

Brands like the Rhino 69 Extreme 600K and the Gen Bann Ultra, Testosterone Booster are included on the list.

These products could have a lot of health risks, according to Health Canada.

Among those risks include containing ingredients not listed on the label at doses possibly exceeding the maximum recommended amounts.

The labels could also indicate a dangerous ingredient or combination of ingredients.

You can find the full list of products here.

What you should do

Health Canada says you should stop using any of the products listed.

“Consult your health care professional if you have used these products and have health concerns, and for advice on which health products are best for you and your family,” reads the advisory.

The agency urges people to read labels to verify that health products have been authorized for sale.

You can identify authorized items by looking for an eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN), Natural Product Number (NPN), or Homeopathic Drug Number (DIN-HM).

You can also check if products have been authorized for sale by searching Health Canada’s Drug Product Database and Licensed Natural Health Product Database.

If you’ve taken any of these sexual enhancement products and have experienced adverse effects, you can report it to Health Canada.