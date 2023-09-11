Laceration hazard prompts recall for Joe Fresh jewellery and hair items

Health Canada has issued an expanded recall for assorted Joe Fresh hair elastic and jewellery products.

According to the Health and Safety alert posted by Health Canada, the items are recalled due to a laceration hazard.

Health Canada notes that the hair accessory products and necklaces with “glass-like glitter baubles tend to easily break with minimal force resulting in a sharp points/sharp edges hazard.”

However, as of September 8, there have not been any reports of injuries or incidents in Canada in relation to the products.

The recall applies to the following items:

According to the statement, the products were sold at the following stores across Canada.

Ontario:

Superstore

Fortinos

Loblaw

Your Ind Grocer

Zehrs

No Frills

Affiliate

Joe Fresh Standalone

Shoppers Drug Mart

Atlantic:

Atlantic Superstore

Dominion

Joe Fresh Standalone

Shoppers Drug Mart

Quebec

Provigo

Maxi

Axep

Joe Fresh Standalone

Shoppers Drug Mart

Pharmaprix

West:

Superstore

Your Ind Grocer

Extra Foods

No Frills

Independents (Retail)

Retail RCWC

Joe Fresh Standalone

Shoppers Drug Mart

If you have purchased any of these products, you should stop using them and return the items to any store where Joe Fresh apparel is sold, notes Health Canada.

A full refund will be provided and a receipt is not necessary for the return. No replacement or corrected products will be offered in exchange.