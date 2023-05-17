Health Canada warns illegal "abortion pills" being sold online to Canadians

Health Canada released a public advisory on Tuesday warning Canadians about the sale of unauthorized “abortion pills” online.

“Dr. Pooja” websites are claiming to sell products containing mifepristone and misoprostol (known as “abortion pills”) and emergency contraceptives containing levonorgestrel (known as the “morning after pill”).

Unauthorized medication can be ineffective, expired or have dangerous additives.

#ADVISORY: Health Canada is warning about unauthorized mifepristone and misoprostol abortion drugs, and emergency contraceptive pills, sold illegally on “Dr. Pooja” websites: https://t.co/AeyvifbDt5 pic.twitter.com/Jfccx4wWVh — Health Canada and PHAC (@GovCanHealth) May 16, 2023

The websites list products as available to buy through WhatsApp.

Unauthorized health products have not been assessed for safety or efficacy, and the sale of such is illegal in Canada.

The government health department has warned these products could pose serious health risks.

The dangers include an increased risk of infection, prolonged bleeding, skin reactions and congenital disabilities (if the pill fails to terminate the pregnancy).

“If you have taken unauthorized products, seek immediate medical attention,” Health Canada advised.

The department said it has “directed the websites to stop selling unauthorized health products and is working to have the websites removed.”

If you are in possession of unauthorized drugs, Health Canada recommends you take them to a pharmacy for proper disposal.

The agency noted that the use of mifepristone and misoprostol is not suitable for the termination of every pregnancy.

Those seeking an abortion or emergency contraception should consult a medical professional.

You can find more information about pregnancy termination options in your province here.