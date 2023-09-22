"Crash hazard" forces recall of tens of thousands of bike parts in Canada

Cycling company Shimano has recalled 760,000 bike cranksets in Canada and the US due to a risk of injury from a potential crash hazard.

According to Health Canada, the recall involves carious Shimano Hollowtech Road Cranksets manufactured before July 2019. The cranksets were sold both individually and as complete bicycles.

The health agency says that the bonded crank parts can separate and break, resulting in a crash hazard.

The recall impacts the following models:

Ultegra FC-6800

Dura-Ace FC-9000

Ultegra FCR8000

Dura-Ace FC-R9100

Dura-Ace FC-R9100P

As of September 15, 2023, Shimano has received nearly 450 warranty claims in Canada. There have been no reports of injury.

In the US, the company received six reports of injuries about approximately 4,069 warranty claims.

Around 680,000 units were sold in the US, and 80,000 were sold in Canada.

Health Canada says that consumers who are impacted by this recall should stop using the product immediately and contact Shimano to schedule a free inspection of the crankset.

A free crankset and installation will only be provided to consumers whose cranksets show signs of bonding separation or delamination during the inspection, notes the health agency.

For more information, customers can contact Shimano at 844-776-0315 on weekdays from 8 am to 5 pm PT or visit the company website.