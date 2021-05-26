There's a free "Hash 101" education session happening online

As high-rise flared jeans and scrunchies make a return, so does good old hash and it’s

set to be the coolest cannabis trend in 2021.

You may remember hash from back-in-the-day and even consumed it with hot knives,

but did you know hashish has a long and storied history across the world? This traditional form of cannabis is making an entrance into our cannabis retailers and we want to help you navigate what it is, and where it comes from.

Curious about hash and not sure where to start learning about it? Then you’ll need to register for this online workshop.

A free educational Hash 101 session on the history, uses and consumption of hash is

taking place on June 2. Hosted by Simply Bare Organic’s Director of Cannabis, Mikky

Hasch, and Adolfo Gonzalez and Julie Domingo from CannaReps, the event will take

attendees through the evolution of hash, looking back at history and where we are

today. Cannabis entrepreneurs and educators, the Stolbie Sisters, will also share their

hash experiences with attendees.

According to the release from Simply Bare Organic, hash or hashish is rooted in ancient

practices used for several thousand years for medicinal and recreational purposes. Hash has evolved significantly in its history, and Simply Bare Organic is taking things to

new heights with their single-strain, organic pressed hash.

The premium pressed hashish is part of Simply Bare Organic’s lineup of terpene-rich,

organic certified cannabis products and is available in three popular cultivars – BC

Organic Sour CKS, BC Organic Apple TFE, and BC Organic SFV OG Kush. Hand

pressed through a process perfected over years of experimentation, their single strain

organic certified hash combines new extraction technologies and time-honoured

techniques to bring out the flower’s unique flavours.

The Hash 101 is free to attend and registration is available through Kiaro, or via the

Eventbrite page (age-gated to 19 and over). You also have a chance of winning a

Summer Cannabis Sommelier Kit worth more than $400 by registering, sharing event

content and taking part in the Hash 101.

When: June 2, 2021

Time: 5 to 6 pm

Where: Virtual

Tickets: Free