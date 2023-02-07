Canadian grandmother and Harry Styles mega-fan melts hearts at Grammys (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

One Ontario grandmother has become the Internet’s newest sweetheart after a gig at the Grammy Awards with Harry Styles.

Reina Halvorsen from Sudbury, Ontario, is known for being Harry Styles’ biggest fan and she was present at last night’s 65th Annual Grammy Awards to advocate for the 29-year-old’s win.

#2023Grammys 78-year-old Harry Styles fan from Sudbury, Ont steals the show! GRATS #HarryStyles on Album of the Year! Totally, absolutely deserved! pic.twitter.com/blJnk7VYn2 — Eva 🍀 🇨🇦 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇳🇱 ♻️ (@aKiss4Luck) February 6, 2023

Halvorsen was part of a special mega-fan segment, which saw multiple devotees explain why they thought their beloved artist should win the prestigious Album of the Year (AOTY) award, which premiered during the ceremony.

IDK if that was planned but @Trevornoah gets Person of the Year award for bringing all the fans onstage and letting @Harry_Styles #1 fan announce the winner of Album of the Year 😭😭😭 One of the moment award show moments ever! 👏🏼👏🏼 @RecordingAcad #Grammys2023 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/5MaDBs4mKG — Cat Brewer (@catbrewer) February 6, 2023

That pre-recorded video featured clips of the 78-year-old granny and her daughter flying 4,000 kilometres to Los Angeles to watch Styles on his Harry’s House tour.

Halvorsen’s granddaughter calls her Harry’s “number one fan,” as Reina dances at the LA show.

Well, last night Halvorsen got a special opportunity thanks to Grammy’s host Trevor Noah.

The final moment came to announce the AOTY winner, which saw all of the superfans lined up on stage, hoping and praying their favourite artist would be crowned.

As Noah rips open the envelope, he turns around and pivots toward Queen Reina, telling her she can make the announcement herself.

Of course, the audience quickly realized this meant Styles won the category and an audible gasp went through the crowd.

.@Harry_Styles accepts the GRAMMY for Album of the Year at the 65th #GRAMMYs 🎶 pic.twitter.com/hD3UoBiJMo — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 6, 2023

Appearing shocked, Reina shrieks “Harry Styles,” as she jumps up and down and the camera pans to Styles shaking his head in disbelief.

Reina got to meet her idol when the “Watermelon Sugar” singer surrounds her in a long embrace on the main stage as she hands him the Grammy award.

Since that night, Canadians have been showing their love for Reina, calling her the Grammy Queen.

Reina won. She was right. She hugged Harry. Got a kiss from Harry. Got a fist bump from Harry. This is what dreams are made of. Cannot wait for her to do the Sudbury media circuit to talk about this moment. #GRAMMYs #GrammyAwards pic.twitter.com/PoThoiT1Mf — Stephan Petar (@stephanpetar) February 6, 2023

Many remark the highlight of the entire night was watching Reina’s pure excitement and joy.

Maybe now, Styles will make a special stop in Sudbury to visit his superfan!