Harry Potter is being rebooted as TV series, but the internet is not happy (VIDEO)

There’s some big news from the wizarding world: Harry Potter and his Hogwarts family are getting a silver-screen reboot.

But not everyone’s a fan of this idea — including people who grew up obsessed with the franchise.

HBO Max announced on Wednesday that the franchise would return to screens for a seven-season TV show — one season for each book in the series.

The new Harry Potter series will feature a fresh cast and be executive-produced by JK Rowling herself.

“I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series,” Rowling said, according to a Warner Brothers news release issued Wednesday.

But that might be where the problem began.

HBO Max released a teaser for the series on Twitter.

Your Hogwarts letter is here. Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/3CgEHLYhch — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 12, 2023

Fans expressed their excitement for the TV series, with many hoping that it will be able to cover book-based plot points that did not appear in the original movies.

A few things we’d like to see in the new #HarryPotter TV series: 💫 Tom Riddle’s past

💫 St Mungo’s Hospital

💫 Peeves

💫 The Quidditch World Cup! pic.twitter.com/XO4F9slw2H — The Rowling Library (@rowlinglibrary) April 12, 2023

Others, however, are less than impressed. In light of Rowling’s recent controversies surrounding transgender rights, many took to Twitter to express their disappointment at the prospect of a new series with more involvement from Rowling.

The series will also not have any members of the original cast. Some of these members have spoken out against Rowling’s trans-exclusionary views.

i will not know peace until people realize that it’s not just jk rowling as an individual that makes the harry potter franchise problematic but also the fact that the source material is rooted in antisemitism and racism — (@filmlamet) April 12, 2023

In the press release, Casey Bloys, CEO of content at HBO and HBO Max, said the new Max Original series will “dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.”

During a Q&A with the press following the announcement, Bloys described the debate around Rowling’s views as “a very online conversation, very nuanced and complicated.”

“The Harry Potter story is incredibly affirmative and positive and about love and self-acceptance. That’s our priority — what’s on screen,” he added.

A problematic legacy

This comes just a couple of months after the controversial release of the franchise’s video game Hogwarts Legacy.

“I blame everyone who played Hogwarts Legacy for HBO doing this HP series!” wrote Avi Henriques on Twitter following the TV series announcement. “You all told the markets you don’t care enough about trans people (or Jewish people, for that matter) to do something as simple as not playing a video game! F**k you!”

With transphobic violence on the rise around the world, many believe putting money in Rowling’s pocket contributes to anti-trans rhetoric.

Rowling has, for years, also been under fire for modelling some of her characters — particularly the goblin bankers — after Jewish stereotypes and racist caricatures.

As (HBO) Max is creating a Harry Potter series what I could call the Niemöller principle requires us cancelling the service immediately. Not one cent. Not touching Hogwarts Legacy, not paying for any movies, not watching this. Do not fund trans genocide. — @[email protected] (@chx) April 13, 2023

Do you think art can truly be separated from the artist, especially in this case? Share your thoughts on the reboot in the comments.