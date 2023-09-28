Michael Gambon, Dumbledore actor in "Harry Potter," dies at 82

Irish-English actor Michael Gambon, best known for playing the beloved Albus Dumbledore in most Harry Potter movies, has died at age 82.

A statement was issued on behalf of Gambon’s family on Thursday, saying he died after “a bout of pneumonia,” reported PA Media news agency.

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon,” reads the statement issued by publicist Clair Dobbs, according to PA.

“Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82.”

A statement issued on behalf of Lady Gambon and son Fergus Gambon said: “Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia” 📸: @IanWest_PA pic.twitter.com/MzWfPlRWy6 — PA Entertainment (@PAshowbiz) September 28, 2023

The Dublin-born actor, who starred as Dumbledore in six of the eight Harry Potter films, worked in TV, film, theatre and radio.

He won four BAFTAs throughout his six-decade career.

Gambon’s acting career blossomed when he became one of the original members of Laurence Olivier’s National Theatre acting company in London.

Other notable roles he’s had include Philip Marlow in The Singing Detective on the BBC, King George V in The King’s Speech, and Mr. Woodhouse in an adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma in 2010.

Gambon was knighted in 1998 for his contributions to the entertainment industry.

His last performance on stage was in a London production of Samuel Beckett’s play All That Fall in 2012.

Harry Potter fans took to social media to share their condolences.

Many quoted some of Dumbledore’s iconic lines, which Gambon brought to life on screen.

RIP Michael Gambon “Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light” – Albus Dumbledore pic.twitter.com/xl8ircdql6 — Spencer Morgan (@spencermorgan93) September 28, 2023

“Do not pity the dead, Harry. Pity the living, and, above all those who live without love.” ~ Dumbledore

Rest in Peace Sir Michael Gambon ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/2yaM92Wjgr — Jason Nomoa (@1992sFinest) September 28, 2023

Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore – Thank you Sir Michael Gambon for giving all Harry Potter fans one of the memorable & wisest character to cherish while growing up! This scenes with Snape remains my favourite, Rest in Peace Sir!#Dumbledore pic.twitter.com/LgWmja3uxG — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) September 28, 2023

He is survived by his wife Anne and son Fergus.