In Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley share a passionate first kiss. But filming the scene wasn’t so magical for actors Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

Fans are talking about last year’s Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts once again — especially the part where Watson described kissing her co-star as “horrifying.”

Having worked on the Harry Potter films together since they were 11, Watson says she felt like they were “siblings” and that kissing Grint was “wrong on every level.”

Despite the awkwardness, Radcliffe revealed that he couldn’t help teasing his co-stars. “I did not make this better because I have been told significantly that I was just being an absolute d**k about this and being like, ‘I am going to come on set and watch you guys kiss,'” he said during the HBO special.

Radcliffe added that he regrets being childish. “I’m sorry about that, guys,” he told Grint and Watson. This behaviour was not the only behind-the-scenes wizarding world gossip we gained from the anniversary programme.

Emma Watson also opened up about her crush on Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films. Of course, this is hardly news to the ardent Harry Potter fan, but the reunion did give us an extra glimpse into how Watson first fell for Felton.

“I walked into the room where we were having tutoring. The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And I don’t know how to say it – I just fell in love with him.”

Felton told ET’s Ash Crossan that although the pair have never been romantically involved, “We are something if that makes any sense. We’ve been very close for a long time. I adore her; I think she’s fantastic.”