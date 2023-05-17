NYC mayor compares Harry and Meghan car chase to fatal crash that killed Princess Diana (VIDEO)

Prince Harry and Meghan’s recent “near catastrophic car chase” is being compared to the fatal crash that killed Princess Diana in 1997.

The incident involving paparazzi in New York City reportedly led to “multiple near collisions,” according to a spokesperson for the prince.

The city’s mayor, Eric Adams, addressed the situation during a press conference on Wednesday.

“It’s clear that the press or paparazzi, you know, they want to get the right shot, they want to get the right story, but public safety must always be at the forefront,” he told reporters.

He said that two officers could’ve been injured and that New York is not a place to be speeding, given the dense population.

Adams then drew the comparison to the deadly accident that happened to Harry’s mom 25 years ago.

“I don’t think there’s many of us who don’t recall how, how his mom died,” said the mayor.

“It would be horrific to lose an innocent bystander during a chase like this and something to have happened to them as well.”

Adams went on to condemn the paparazzi.

“I thought that was a bit reckless and irresponsible,” he said.

The car chase occurred after Harry, Meghan, and her mom, Doria Ragland, attended an awards ceremony hosted by the Ms. Foundation for Women, where Meghan received an award.

Photos that have surfaced on social media show Harry, Meghan, and Ragland in a taxi during the chase, according to Reuters.

The taxi cab driver, Sukhcharn Singh, told The Associated Press that he immediately recognized his passengers when they got in.

“[The paparazzi] were following us the whole time,” he told the publication. He did add that he wouldn’t call it a chase.