Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are working on a new film project with a major Canadian connection.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are teaming up with Canadian author Carley Fortune to adapt her novel Meet Me at the Lake into a film.

Fortune posted about the exciting news on Instagram.

“I’m thrilled to confirm that I’m teaming up with Netflix and Archewell productions on the adaption of Meet Me at the Lake,” wrote Fortune, referencing the production company founded by the power couple.

Meet Me at the Lake is a #1 New York Times bestseller about a whirlwind romance that blooms between two strangers as they embark on an adventure in Toronto.

Fortune added that the book’s love story is “dear to [her] heart.”

“Writing this book was a tremendous personal challenge, and to see it recognized in this way is truly incredible,” she added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a personal connection to Toronto. Markle, who was the former star of popular TV series Suits, lived in the city, where the show was also filming at the time.

The couple made their first public appearance together at the Invictus Games in Toronto in 2017.

In 2020, they launched Archewell Productions in partnership with Netflix, in order “to produce programming that informs, elevates, and inspires,” according to the company’s online mission statement.

Prior to becoming an author, Fortune worked as an award-winning journalist for a number of publications, including The Globe and Mail, Toronto Life, Refinery29, and Toronto Life.

Daily Hive has reached out to Fortune for further comment regarding the production and will update this story accordingly.