Why it could be harder to find the liquor you want this holiday season

We continue to hear about supply chain issues in BC, with extreme flooding recently exacerbating the issue, so what does that mean when you go to stock up on holiday booze?

The BC Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB) says right now, things are looking okay.

In an email, the LDB says, “We currently have regular inventory levels at our liquor distribution centres and our demand planning team is monitoring our top selling seasonal products to ensure we have adequate supply to service customers as best as possible.”

But there is a good reason to do your shopping a little earlier this year.

“As a result of the recent severe weather and transportation disruptions, the LDB is actively working to mitigate the impacts of supply chain issues on its wholesale and retail customers. In addition to the annual inventory reminder, we are encouraging customers to be flexible in their product selections throughout the upcoming holiday season, as we may see some products in shorter supply than usual.”

The LDB says it has a team monitoring the top-selling seasonal products to help ensure there is an adequate supply.

If you’re looking for some ideas, BCLS released the holiday 2021 issue of Taste magazine.

People are also being reminded that drinking and driving don’t mix.