Canadian premier called out over awkward handshake with the PM (VIDEO)

Laine Mitchell
Feb 7 2023, 8:58 pm
A handshake between Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has grabbed the attention of many Canadians, with some calling it “hilarious” and “awkward.”

Smith is currently in Ottawa along with premiers from across Canada for a meeting regarding access to more health care funding.

Cameras were rolling when Smith and Trudeau met, resulting in what some are calling “the handshake seen across the country.”

The handshake, or lack of one, sparked many comments on social media.

Some people also took a stroll down memory lane of other handshake moments with other politicians and Trudeau, including former Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and former US President Donald Trump.

