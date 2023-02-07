A handshake between Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has grabbed the attention of many Canadians, with some calling it “hilarious” and “awkward.”

Smith is currently in Ottawa along with premiers from across Canada for a meeting regarding access to more health care funding.

Cameras were rolling when Smith and Trudeau met, resulting in what some are calling “the handshake seen across the country.”

The handshake, or lack of one, sparked many comments on social media.

Awkward move there. — Grant Ainsley (@AinsleyInc) February 7, 2023

I don’t know what that was, but it was no handshake. — A Dave you know you know (@NotJustDave) February 7, 2023

Calm down people, it was just a handshake. Well, actually it wasn’t, but you know what I mean. — Doug Michaelides (@DougMichaelides) February 7, 2023

Politicians should have to go to handshake school https://t.co/il4A87Vuq4 — Kristin Raworth (@KristinRaworth) February 7, 2023

Some people also took a stroll down memory lane of other handshake moments with other politicians and Trudeau, including former Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and former US President Donald Trump.

For comparison, here’s former Premier Kenney shaking hands with PMJT upon their first meeting (and a bonus pandemic elbow bump!) pic.twitter.com/d71XA2XlQ9 — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) February 7, 2023