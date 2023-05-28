Young engaged couple shot to death after landlord-tenant dispute, reports

Police are investigating the double homicide of a male and a female at a home in Hamilton, Ontario in what’s being described as a landlord-tenant dispute.

On Saturday, May 27, at around 5:40 pm, Hamilton Police rushed to the scene after receiving reports that an individual had been shot at a home located at 322 Jones Road in the Stoney Creek Community.

According to police, the victims are a 27-year-old female and a 28-year-old male. In an email to Daily Hive, a representative for the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) confirmed that both individuals lived in the basement apartment in the home.

Media outlets report that the male and female were engaged to be married.

According to a news release, the suspect is the 57-year-old landlord who barricaded himself in the home with guns that were registered to him. Police quickly contained the area, diverting traffic and asking the public to avoid the area as negotiators contacted the man to peacefully resolve the incident.

People who lived near the home were asked to shelter in their basement “as a safety precaution.”

But shortly after 10 pm, while in the middle of negotiations, the man opened fire at the Hamilton Police armoured vehicle, resulting in an exchange of gunfire with police.

“The man was struck and pronounced deceased at the scene,” reads a report by SIU. Police then found the bodies of the two victims.

SIU spokesperson Monica Hudon: pic.twitter.com/po1NPDt3C4 — Special Investigations Unit (@SIUOntario) May 28, 2023

According to SIU, six investigators and four forensic investigators have been assigned to the case. One subject official and seven witness officials have been designated.

Hamilton Police have interviewed several witnesses but are urging people with information to come forward or reach out to Detective Robert DiIanni at 905-546-3836. To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

Daily Hive has reached out to Hamilton Police for more information.