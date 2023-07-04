News

Nearly half of all Air Canada flights were delayed over the long weekend

Beth Rochester
Beth Rochester
|
Jul 4 2023, 11:45 pm
Nearly half of all Air Canada flights were delayed over the long weekend
The Bold Bureau/Shutterstock | The Bold Bureau/Shutterstock

Hundreds of people’s plans for the Canada Day long weekend were thwarted by a staggering number of cancellation and delays from Air Canada.

Flight Aware reported that each day of the long weekend saw nearly 50% of flights delayed or cancelled, much to the dismay of passengers.

cancellations

Saturday July 3 cancellations and delays/Flight Aware

cancellations delays

Sunday July 4 cancellations and delays/Flight Aware

cancellations delays

Monday July 5 cancellations and delays/Flight Aware

Understandably, those affected by the flights were not thrilled with the delays and cancellations. Passengers took to Twitter to vent out their frustrations.

Daily Hive reached out to Air Canada for a comment on the delays but did not receive a reply in time for publishing.

It seems from Twitter that passengers were given bad weather as a reason that the flight plans for the long weekend were delayed or cancelled.

However, some were not pleased with this and noted their frustrations with seeing other flights taking off.

One user emphasized their confusion, calling the airline a “joke” considering “all other Air Canada flights board and take off.”

Other users noted how bad weather would affect more than just Air Canada.

With the number of people affected by the delays, it looks like Air Canada will be receiving a lot of compensation calls.

Beth RochesterBeth Rochester
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.