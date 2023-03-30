A group of Canadians wants the government to make gym memberships tax deductible

Canada’s fitness community is raising concern over the federal government ignoring gym memberships and exercise in the recently announced budget.

The federal budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year dropped on Tuesday, and parts of it aim to expand Canadians’ access to healthcare. One of the top highlights of the budget is a dental plan for uninsured Canadians.

And that’s why the Fitness Industry Council of Canada (FIC) is disappointed at the feds not revising tax forms to allow gym memberships to be partially written off as a medical expense.

“We are facing a healthcare crisis and an inactivity crisis that costs our government billions of dollars each year,” says Sara Hodson, president of FIC. “Exercise is medicine. Canadians should be incentivized to get that medicine.”