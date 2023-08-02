Gwyneth Paltrow is listing her luxurious guesthouse on AirBnb (PHOTOS)

If you’re a fan of Gwyneth Paltrow and her wellness lifestyle brand goop, you now have a chance to stay at her Montecito guesthouse, which she’s listed on AirBnb for a one-night stay.

The experience is curated by Paltrow that promises guests “everything they need to unwind, immerse themselves, in the goop lifestyle, and most importantly connect.”

According to a release, the accommodation features a “gorgeous guesthouse” with a kitchen, large living room, and a “serene bedroom.”

The one-night stay will also include a “guided transcendental meditation session to empower the mind” and a relaxing spa day with Paltrow’s favourite goop beauty essentials.

Guests will then be treated to a “nourishing goop” chef’s meal and receive goop products to “continue the luxuriating journey long after the stay.”

Paltrow posted about the experience on her Instagram account while providing a tour of the impressive guesthouse.

It also seems like Paltrow will be present to hang out with the lucky guest as well.

“While we may begin as strangers, I hope we’ll find connections and commonalities over a delicious meal,” she wrote in the caption.

“Lay by the pool, go on one of my favorite hikes and of course you’ll have a bathroom stocked with my favorite @goop products for a truly luxuriating stay.”

Guests looking for this goop-filled experience with Paltrow can request to book on Tuesday, August 15 at 10am PST online for a one-night stay on Saturday, September 9.