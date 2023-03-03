Four-year-old finds gun in Manitoba home, shoots another child

An investigation is underway after a four-year-old found a gun and ended up shooting a six-year-old in Manitoba.

Manitoba RCMP reported that it was notified of the incident on February 27 at 11:10 pm, when the older child was brought to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

So far, officers have determined that the two children were at a residence on Peguis First Nation, the largest First Nation community in the province. It is unclear if any of the children lived at the home.

Feb 27 #rcmpmb were notified of a 6yo child at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Children were at a home on Peguis First Nation when they gained access to a firearm & a 4yo discharged the gun, striking the 6yo. The 6yo was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/wqLNaaWynR — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) March 2, 2023

The kids managed to access a firearm stored in the house, and the younger child discharged it, striking the other. The injuries were serious, but fortunately, not life-threatening.

On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant of the house where the shooting occurred, and seized five firearms, a crossbow, and ammunition.

Officers arrested one adult male who will face a charge of Unlawful Storage of a Firearm. For now, he’s been released but has been given an upcoming court date as the investigation ensues.