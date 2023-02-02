NewsPets & AnimalsWeatherCanada

Groundhog Day 2023: Canada's most legit weather department has spoken

National Trending Staff
Feb 2 2023, 3:34 pm
toha90/Shutterstock

It’s Groundhog Day, and Canada’s critters finally gave us their much-awaited predictions for the seasons.

Reportedly, the first groundhog to a forecast in Canada this year was Shubenacadie Sam, predicting a more prolonged winter for Atlantic Canada. The woodchuck is a “nap enthusiast” and a “melon lover,” according to his Twitter bio.

Non-groundhog expert Lucy the Lobster also weighed in, and her predictions matched those of Shubenacadie Sam. She’s “shell-abrating” at the spa and she deserves it after all her hard work as a sea-soned weather presenter.

Van Isle Violet, Vancouver’s beloved marmot, also called for a further six weeks of winter.

Vancouver Island marmots are endangered, which is why she can be seen going through a thorough health checkup in this YouTube video before getting to her important job as an uncertified meteorologist.

Over in Manitoba, Merv predicted six wintery weeks as well. He did it so well, we almost forgot he’s actually a plush toy. Good job, Merv.

There’s also some unexpected sad news — Quebec’s groundhog royalty Fred la marmotte has died. Fred passed just before making his Groundhog Day prediction.

The death was announced on Quebec’s Groundhog Day livestream. Ultimately, a group of kids ended up predicting six more weeks of cold weather for the province.

Don’t forget to pour one out for Fred today. Rest in peace, sweet prince.

 

Ontario’s Wiarton Willie was the only Canadian groundhog to not see his shadow, meaning an early spring awaits Ontarians.

Alberta’s most famous gopher, Balzac Billy, has also predicted an early spring for the province. Yes, Billy is a human-sized gopher plush — what about it?

