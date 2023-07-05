“Thanks for nothing”: Canadians aren’t happy with their grocery rebate payments

The federal government’s grocery rebate has been issued to millions of Canadians today, but many aren’t happy with the one-time payment.

In a tweet on Wednesday morning, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland said the grocery rebate is delivering “important inflation relief.”

By targeting the Grocery Rebate to those who need it most, our government is delivering important inflation relief while maintaining Canada’s AAA credit rating and strong track record of fiscal responsibility. To read more about the Grocery Rebate: https://t.co/i8Yb6kbXT9 — Chrystia Freeland (@cafreeland) July 5, 2023

Many Canadians don’t think that it’s achieving that goal, and have taken to social media to express their frustrations.

The consensus seems to be that the grocery rebate is a mere “band-aid solution” for a systemic problem.

“Government pats themselves on the back for giving people slightly above $200,” tweeted one person. “5 mins later, people are broke again and still behind in bills, still don’t have groceries.”

#GroceryRebate Government pats themselves on the back for giving people slightly above $200. 5 mins later, people are broke again and still behind in bills, still don’t have groceries. pic.twitter.com/ddVIPW4WMB — LosinghopeinCanada (@losinghopein) July 5, 2023

“This is a band-aid on a mortal wound for many Canadians,” added another.

This is a band-aid on a mortal wound for many Canadians. — Scott Barber (@thescottbarber) July 5, 2023

Others said the payments aren’t enough. The eligibility is broken down based on whether you’re single, with or without children; married, with or without children; or a senior. You’ll also have to be low to modest income.

“If you qualify for grocery rebate it’s $234 for single person,” tweeted one person. “How many of you spend that in ONE trip to the grocery store? This is not help,this is further debt caused by liberal overspending!”

If you qualify for grocery rebate it’s $234 for single person.

How many of you spend that in ONE trip to the grocery store?

This is not help,this is further debt caused by liberal overspending! — Debbie Bloodclot. (@bettybloodclot) July 5, 2023

Several parents weighed in, saying that they received very little.

I generally support you but this was a bit of a punch in the gut. The media made it sound like so many if not almost everyone especially with kids would receive this. I got a whopping $100 and we are not high income not even average. — Jen Diane (@jendiane_w) July 5, 2023

Some parents even pointed out how their children qualified, but they didn’t, despite being the ones who foot the bill for the groceries.

As the person who buys the groceries in our family, I sure wish I qualified for this! Seems weird that my dependent kids qualify but I don’t? As is, I’m working extra to help cover the rising costs of basics like…groceries. — Nancy 🏳️‍🌈 (@PoMoNancyO) July 5, 2023

Based on the 2021 tax info, my 2 adult sons who live at home both qualify but dh and I don’t. I BUY THE GROCERIES. Now one ds works full time making more than us 🤣 — Janice Carson 🍁 (@jancarson65) July 5, 2023

Others are disappointed that the money will still go back to grocery giants like Loblaws.

#GroceryRebate hilarious to me that their response to astronomical food prices was to just give everyone cash to spend on the astronomical food prices. Like “oop here’s 200$ that you will probably end up giving right back to Galen Weston!” — Becca🐱 (@BeccaBabe_) July 5, 2023

While it seems that a majority of Canadians aren’t thankful for the grocery rebate…

Thanks for nothing bro 🤣 — TheStuffin (@The_Stuffin) July 5, 2023

Others are still grateful for the help.

People who earn over $38K are complaining that they didn’t get the one time #GroceryRebate. As someone on legislated poverty disability supports who did qualify, I will gladly swap incomes with you. Instead of “why not me,” be cognizant of why it’s needed in the first place. — Sarah Colero (@Sarah_Colero) July 5, 2023

The grocery rebate was introduced by the Liberals in the 2023 fiscal budget back in March as part of the Cost of Living Relief Act, or Bill C-64.

