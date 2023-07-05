NewsMoneyCanada

“Thanks for nothing”: Canadians aren’t happy with their grocery rebate payments

Isabelle Docto
Isabelle Docto
|
Jul 5 2023, 3:42 pm
SrideeStudio/Shutterstock | Krakenimages.com/Shutterstock

The federal government’s grocery rebate has been issued to millions of Canadians today, but many aren’t happy with the one-time payment.

In a tweet on Wednesday morning, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland said the grocery rebate is delivering “important inflation relief.”

Many Canadians don’t think that it’s achieving that goal, and have taken to social media to express their frustrations.

The consensus seems to be that the grocery rebate is a mere “band-aid solution” for a systemic problem.

“Government pats themselves on the back for giving people slightly above $200,” tweeted one person. “5 mins later, people are broke again and still behind in bills, still don’t have groceries.”

“This is a band-aid on a mortal wound for many Canadians,” added another.

Others said the payments aren’t enough. The eligibility is broken down based on whether you’re single, with or without children; married, with or without children; or a senior. You’ll also have to be low to modest income.

“If you qualify for grocery rebate it’s $234 for single person,” tweeted one person. “How many of you spend that in ONE trip to the grocery store? This is not help,this is further debt caused by liberal overspending!”

Several parents weighed in, saying that they received very little.

Some parents even pointed out how their children qualified, but they didn’t, despite being the ones who foot the bill for the groceries.

Others are disappointed that the money will still go back to grocery giants like Loblaws.

While it seems that a majority of Canadians aren’t thankful for the grocery rebate…

Others are still grateful for the help.

The grocery rebate was introduced by the Liberals in the 2023 fiscal budget back in March as part of the Cost of Living Relief Act, or Bill C-64.

To see if you’re eligible and how much you’ll get, read this.

If your payment has been delayed, the CRA says there are two factors that could be causing that. Read this to learn more.

