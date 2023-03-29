NewsPoliticsMoneyCanada

"Band-aid solutions": Canadians slam new one-time grocery rebate

Isabelle Docto
Isabelle Docto
|
Mar 29 2023, 2:53 pm
"Band-aid solutions": Canadians slam new one-time grocery rebate
CPAC/YouTube | Denys Kurbatov/Shutterstock

Canadians are not happy with how the federal government has chosen to tackle rising food costs in its 2023-2024 budget.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland dropped the fiscal budget on Tuesday, and it includes a new one-time grocery rebate that’s supposed to “make life more affordable” for Canadians.

While there were reports of it earlier this week, Ottawa confirmed how much money people could get from the rebate, and many are unimpressed.

According to the budget, the grocery rebate would provide $2.5 billion in targeted inflation relief for low to modest-income Canadians and families.

Here’s a quick breakdown of how much people could get:

  • Couples with two children — an extra $467
  • Single Canadians without children — an extra $234
  • Seniors — an extra $225

Many are saying this rebate, and other proposed federal initiatives, are mere “band-aid solutions.”

The tactics in #FederalBudget2023 are a joke. A means tested grocery rebate?” tweeted one person. “These are bandaid solutions to hot topics. We need major reforms to housing, the largest cost for the majority of Canadians.”

Others don’t think this plan is addressing the real issues.

“Do not ever thank a government who offers a one time grocery rebate instead of addressing the systemic issues and monopolies that are causing high grocery prices,” said one Twitter user.

“Sorry isn’t this just a gift to the price gouging mega-grocers and an insignificant help to those who are hungry?” added another.

Many have pointed out that the grocery rebate is just a “rebranding” of the GST credit.

“This isn’t new, it’s just a re-painted band-aid response to legislated poverty,” tweeted one person. “It’s not fooling anyone.”

“Grocery rebate is a cute name for amplified GST credits,” added Agri-Foods professor Sylvain Charlebois.

And others have gone as far as to compare the rebate to food stamps.

What do you think of the proposed grocery rebate? Let us know in the comments.

Isabelle DoctoIsabelle Docto
+ News
+ Politics
+ Money
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.