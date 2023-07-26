TikToker who'd been living in Germany shocked by Canadian grocery prices

Canadians are more than aware of the rising grocery prices but it somehow stings even more when we see it through someone else’s eyes.

Couple Rachel and Andrii are content creators who run the TikTok channel @interculturalllife. Andrii is a Ukrainian who’d been living in Germany, and Rachel is from Canada and a trip to a supermarket in her home country offered up some unpleasant surprises for Andrii.

Rachel holds up a pack with four pieces of chicken breasts for 800 g and asks Andrii to guess the price.

“In Germany, it’s approximately €3, so let’s say here it’s $5,” he replies nonchalantly.

“No, much more,” says Rachel.

“$10?” he guesses.

She answers, “$14.”

A shocked Andrii responds, “$14? What?”

When it comes to a 160 g packet of cheese, he says, “In Germany, it’s approximately €3, so let’s say here $3.”

Rachel corrects him, stating, “No, it’s much more, it’s $7.”

What follows next is what looks like a not-so-fun version of The Price is Right, albeit the Canadian cost of living crisis edition for Andrii, who appears genuinely shocked by what Canadians are paying for groceries these days.

As of July 25, the video has 946,000 views. Watch the clip below:

One user asked, “How do I make a Canadian wage but pay German prices? 🤔”

Viewers took to comments to debate over the accuracy of Andrii’s guesstimates.

“€3? What is this? 2017?” wrote one commenter. But judging by commenters from Germany, the price of chicken varies.

“A kilo [of chicken] costs €15.90 in Hamburg,” stated one user. Another wrote, “€5 in Germany, €3 everywhere else in the Balkans.”

The shopping trip wasn’t all terrible for Andrii, though. He was in for a pleasant surprise when he came upon the bananas.

In the end, he holds up a big bag of bananas and asks incredulously, “All this for one buck?!”