A Canadian woman got candid about grocery prices and sparked a discussion online about the cost of living crisis in the country.

Calgary resident Meelayna Moran posted a TikTok last week about how half of her paycheque goes to groceries.

It has accumulated over 600,000 views since then, with many agreeing with her frustrations in the comments about how much of a struggle it is to live life right now.

“For those of you who don’t know, Canada has a serious f**ked up inflation problem right now,” she says in the TikTok.

“I just got back from doing groceries, and I have $70 worth of groceries on my table right now, and I genuinely don’t even know what I purchased that made it to $70.”

This is a reality for many Canadians, who still spot jacked-up prices for essential grocery items at stores like Loblaws and No Frills.

And apart from grocery prices, housing is another factor adding to the cost of living crisis. A recent report found that the average rent in Canada reached another all-time high.

Moran opened up about how stressful it has been for her.

The other week, she was doing up a budget when her parents asked her how it was going.

“I had a f**king mini breakdown to my parents… I started crying, like tears,” she shared.

Moran then explained how she graduated from university last year and works three jobs, but she still can’t save that much money.

“The cost of living is outrageous in Canada and… it’s just so frustrating that you do all the right things — you go to university, and then you come out, you get a job, and you can barely f**king afford rent,” she added. “It’s brutal out there.”

People took to the comments to empathize with Moran.

“I just moved from the UK to Edmonton, and I thought England was bad, but Canada is waaaay worse rn 😭😭,” said one person.

“It’s insane, like, how the hell are we supposed to survive,” added another person.

“I just went grocery shopping and spent $200. It used to last me all month. It doesn’t last anymore. I need the food bank now,” shared another commenter.

Of course, people were judging Moran for how much she might spend on her appearance.

“How much do you pay for your nails?” one man commented.

She addressed these comments head-on in another TikTok. She explained how her job requires her to “be well-kept” and to “look good.”

“And regardless of my occupation, women are taken far less seriously if they’re not well kept. This literally goes for any industry,” she said.

“Why am I getting ridiculed for looking nice? This is part of every woman’s budget — it always has been and will always be until the dawn of time.”

How are you handling the cost of living crisis?