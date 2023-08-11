Canadian singer Grimes reveals what it's like to co-parent with Elon Musk

Although Canadian singer-songwriter Grimes and tech billionaire Elon Musk split in 2021, they seem to remain on good terms when co-parenting their two kids.

In a recent interview with Wired magazine, Grimes, whose name is Claire Boucher, she opened up about sharing parental duties with the world’s most infamous businessman and how motherhood has changed her.

Grimes and Musk have a three-year-old son X Æ A-12 (who goes by X) and a 19-month-old daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, known as Y.

During the interview, Grimes says she supports Musk taking X to business meetings and other work-related activities. She admitted that Musk may have a protege in the making since X has a passion for all things space.

Aside from being the CEO of Tesla and the recent owner of Twitter (now named X), Musk is also the CEO of SpaceX, a space exploration and engineering company.

“I’m here for that,” she said. “X knows a lot about rockets. It’s crazy. He knows more about rockets than me.”

She noted they stopped giving the toddler toys because he’s very particular about them being “anatomically correct.”

“He’s a little engineer, for sure,” she said, adding that X may be a little too obsessed with rockets.

“When [he] saw Starship blow up, he had, like, a three-day PTSD meltdown,” she confessed, referencing the failed test flight of the SpaceX rocket this spring.

As for Y, Grimes described her as a “little engineer” as well. “She likes industrial shipping. She’s extraordinary,” she said.

Grimes said motherhood has had a significant impact on her, making her feel “a lot more optimistic” about her life and art in general.

“People have a very dire version of the future because it’s easy and fun to write about cyberpunk dystopias. So seeing my kids makes me feel pathologically optimistic,” she explained.

Grimes admitted that her kids’ lives will most likely be “pretty intense,” given who their dad is.

“Being Elon’s kid is not the same as being anyone’s kid,” she said.