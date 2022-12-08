Eagle-eyed? Only 40% of people can spot the hidden number in this optical illusion

Optical illusions are tough. The answer is right there in front of your eyes but your brain just can’t seem to process it.

A new brainteaser has been making its rounds, flaunting a hidden number message that only 40% of people can figure out.

The illusion is courtesy of Rainbow Riches Casino, an online game website that creates fun hidden word and number puzzles to put “people’s skills to the test!”

So, are you among the 40% that can see the numbers hiding in plain sight? If you scroll down, we’ll give you some hints, but see if you can tackle it first.

The image shows a yellow and green pattern of various shapes and shades to take your brain for a loop.

There is a two-digit number hidden in the image. The question is whether or not you can identify which number it is.

Technically, the image is a stereogram, which allows your brain to see a three-dimensional shape while looking at a two-dimensional image.

Trippy, huh? What do you see?

I DON’T SEE IT, I NEED HINTS

If you can’t see the number, don’t throw your screen across the room.

We’ll give you some hints:

It’s a two-digit number

It’s the number of years Marty McFly travelled back in time in Back to the Future

It’s the number of songs on The Beatles’ The White Album

Still nothing?

The answer is outlined below. Admittedly, it took a few tries before it clicked for us too. Don’t feel bad.

And look! Christmassy colours!

If you want to waste a few more minutes today, be sure to check out some of our favourite optical illusions that have stumped the internet over the years, right here.