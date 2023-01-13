Bewitching green comet set to streak across Canada

A unique cosmic event is happening soon that you won’t want to miss. A comet with a greenish hue will be visible from Canada soon.

According to Nasa, Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) was discovered in March 2022. A telescopic image of it taken on December 19 2022 shows its bright greenish coma, short broad dust tail, and long faint ion tail.

It’s been 50,000 since the comet has come this close to Earth.

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will make its once-in-50,000-year visit on January 21st. pic.twitter.com/YxW701YCgI — Museum of Science (@museumofscience) January 7, 2023



“Comets are notoriously unpredictable, but if this one continues its current trend in brightness, it’ll be easy to spot with binoculars, and it’s just possible it could become visible to the unaided eye under dark skies,” wrote Nasa.

Here's the path through our solar system that comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will take in the coming weeks. After that, fuhgeddaboudit! #comet #astronomy pic.twitter.com/OjrzQEXnXw — CCNY Planetarium (@CCNYPlanetarium) January 10, 2023

It will be closest to earth by February 1, according to Nasa, but keen-eyed stargazers are already catching glimpses of it.

Two astrograph one image – C/2022 E3 (ZTF) 2023 jan 12 UT 6.15 11″ RASA QHY 600 7x90sec and Leica-Apo-Telyt F-280/4 Nikon Z50mod 5x150sec ISO 800 Michael Jäger pic.twitter.com/fbDndYIzqF — Michael Jäger (@Komet123Jager) January 12, 2023

For the best chances of seeing the comet, plan to stargaze on a clear night far from the city’s light pollution. You can learn more about how to see the comet by checking out Accuweather.