NewsCanadaScience

Bewitching green comet set to streak across Canada

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Jan 13 2023, 12:20 am
Bewitching green comet set to streak across Canada
Dan Bartlett via Nasa

A unique cosmic event is happening soon that you won’t want to miss. A comet with a greenish hue will be visible from Canada soon.

According to Nasa, Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) was discovered in March 2022. A telescopic image of it taken on December 19 2022 shows its bright greenish coma, short broad dust tail, and long faint ion tail.

It’s been 50,000 since the comet has come this close to Earth.


“Comets are notoriously unpredictable, but if this one continues its current trend in brightness, it’ll be easy to spot with binoculars, and it’s just possible it could become visible to the unaided eye under dark skies,” wrote Nasa.

It will be closest to earth by February 1, according to Nasa, but keen-eyed stargazers are already catching glimpses of it.

 

For the best chances of seeing the comet, plan to stargaze on a clear night far from the city’s light pollution. You can learn more about how to see the comet by checking out Accuweather.

Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ News
+ Canada
+ Science
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.