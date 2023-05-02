Who knew that grain bins could be converted into a state-of-the-art home?

Zillow Gone Wild recently posted a real estate listing that caught our eye, featuring several grain bins forming the untraditional home, plus so much land you’ll never figure out what to do with it.

The listing features a stocked pond full of bass, which happens to be engineered never to freeze and 386.11 acres of “phenomenal hunting ground.”

But that’s just the tip of the grain bin.

All the technology and land involved in this listing come with a sticker price of just US$1,599,000, approximately CND$2.2 million.

The listing is located in Odessa, Washington, less than a seven-hour drive from Vancouver, BC. The listing also refers to it as the “ideal entertainment venue.”

The bedrooms are in a loft-style setup.

A listing on Zillow says the property is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts. It also features a state-of-the-art security system with cameras and a smart home management system.

Dentistry takes on a whole new level in the PNW! pic.twitter.com/EWu15T2nOS — H. K. (@IvoteCB4) April 28, 2023

The property generates income from “pasture rent” and crop production, making it a great investment opportunity.

Listed by Anna Van Diest with the Moses Lake Realty Group, the listing has been viewed nearly one million times on Twitter.

As we mentioned, there is so much land.

Each of the grain bins seems to serve a unique purpose.

One of the downfalls is the remote location, which one Twitter user chimed in on.

I’m concerned that the trip to get milk and bread will be too long. — Derek (@dawsin) April 28, 2023

For some, the remote location is just what the doctor ordered.

When you’re sick of society 😬 — Citytistics | Best Places to Live (@citytistics) April 29, 2023

Another user made a good point that the home lacked windows, so plant moms and dads might want to look elsewhere.