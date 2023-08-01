The Canadian government is hiring for unique jobs that pay over $100K

Whether you’re in search of higher pay in your field or just looking for something new, these specialized government jobs are worth considering.

The federal government is currently looking to fill these unusual jobs, and they’re pretty well-paying, too, with starting salaries at around the $100,000 mark. Granted, these roles do require a specific set of skills, experience, and education.

From assessing refugee claims to flying an aircraft on rescue operations, here are some unique roles that the Government of Canada is hiring for right now.

Where: Transport Canada — Civil Aviation Medicine

Location: Various locations

Salary: $192,630 to $212,134

Closing date: October 6, 2023

Requirements: Degree from a recognized school of medicine and medical licence

Description: If you’re a physician willing to travel and work overtime at short notice, here’s a position to consider. You’ll also be able to work remotely and at a designated worksite.

Where: Public Services and Procurement Canada

Location: Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan

Salary: $107,614 to $125,336

Closing date: November 16, 2023

Requirements: Degree in architecture

Description: You must have knowledge of architectural design and construction and will work closely with civil, mechanical, and electrical engineers, as well as other specialist consultants.

Where: Royal Canadian Mounted Police — Air Services — Special Constable Members

Location: Various locations

Salary: $108,806 to $123,892

Closing date: December 29, 2023

Requirements: Secondary school diploma, valid Canadian airline transport pilot licence or commercial pilot licence

Description: You’ll help law enforcement with airborne operation activities like flying an aircraft for reconnaissance or surveillance. You’ll also help with cross-border law enforcement operations like tracking criminals or rescues.

Where: Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada — Refugee Protection Division

Location: Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, BC

Salary: $100,220 to $114,592

Closing date: January 3, 2024

Requirements: College degree or equivalent combination of training, education, or experience

Description: You’ll be responsible for whether or not a refugee protection claim made in Canada will be accepted or rejected. You’ll help plan and prepare for refugee claim hearings, use effective questioning techniques in hearings, and craft decisions in a timely manner while explaining the reasons behind the decision.

Where: Transport Canada — Marine Safety & Security

Location: New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island

Salary: $100,209 to $116,802

Closing date: May 2, 2024

Requirements: Check here

Description: This position often requires local and regional travel, as well as national travel on occasion. As a senior marine safety inspector, you’ll be in charge of the inspection of ships to ensure regulatory compliance, seaworthiness, and protection of the marine environment. You’ll also issue inspection certificates and investigate accidents and approve ship plans before construction.