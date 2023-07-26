Looking for a new opportunity? How about a government job? The Canadian government is hiring and these roles don’t require college degrees.

There are several job openings in various government departments and agencies right now across Canada. For example, the Correctional Service of Canada is currently looking to hire correctional officers as well as administrative assistants.

So if you want to start a career in public service, here are some roles to consider.

Where: Department of Justice Canada, Information Solutions Branch

Location: AB, BC, MB, NS, ON, QC, SK

Salary: $50,821 to $54,857

Closing date: June 29, 2024

Requirements: Successful completion of two years of secondary school or an acceptable combination of education, training, and/or experience.

Description: You’ll be in charge of the creation, maintenance, storage, retrieval, and disposal of the Department of Justice’s records, as well as maintaining records in physical and electronic format. If you have experience in admin support, client service, and working with Word, Excel, and Outlook, this could be the job for you.

Where: Correctional Service Canada

Location: BC, ON, QC, NB, AB, SK, MB

Salary: $66,974 to $84,045

Closing date: September 19, 2023

Requirements: A secondary school diploma or a satisfactory score on the Public Service Commission (PSC) test or successful completion of a provincially/territorially approved secondary school equivalency test.

Description: As a correctional officer, you’ll be contributing to maintaining the safety and security of federal penitentiaries. You’ll be supervising and interacting with offenders while on the lookout for possible safety risks. This position requires initiative and someone who works well with others. You need to be able to communicate well verbally or in writing. Check here for more information.

Where: Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada (OSFI)

Location: BC, ON, QC

Salary: $62,500 to $78,200

Closing date: September 20, 2023

Requirements: A secondary school diploma or an acceptable combination of education, training, and/or experience.

Description: If you have experience in administrative support, this could be the job for you. As an administrative coordinator, you’ll be expected to maintain directors’ calendars and emails, schedule travel arrangements, process claims, as well as prepare documents and presentations. You’ll also be the point of contact for other divisions and external vendors.

Where: Public Services and Procurement Canada

Location: AB, BC, MB, NB, NL, NS, ON, PEI, QC, SK

Salary: $96,225 to $108,091

Closing date: September 29, 2023

Requirements: A secondary school diploma or an acceptable combination of education, training, and experience relevant to the position.

Description: Eligible candidates will have at least five years of experience in at least three areas: assessment, planning, acquisitions, negotiations, bid evaluations, stakeholder consultation, contract management, and close-out.

Where: Correctional Service of Canada

Location: NB, NL, NS, PEI

Salary: $50,821 to $54,857

Closing date: September 30, 2023

Requirements: Secondary school diploma or an acceptable combination of education, training, and/or experience.

Description: You must have experience in administrative support in an office setting and be proficient in Microsoft Excel and Word. You’ll need to have experience in data entry, preparing meeting minutes and reports, making travel arrangements, and have worked in a correctional environment.