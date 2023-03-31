Goodwill set to open more than 40 thrift stores in Canada

Calling all thrifters! Goodwill, a non-profit and the world’s largest reseller that operates thrift stores, is planning to majorly expand in Canada.

According to a report by Retail Insider, Goodwill is planning to open more than 40 stores over the next five years here in Canada as thrifting becomes more and more popular.

“In the last decade I have seen a change and particularly since [COVID-19] as there has been more ethical shopping and people wanting to shop with a conscience and because thrift enables reuse, recycle, and repurposing – they are obviously more ethical than fast fashion, which is one of the world’s biggest polluters,” President and CEO of Goodwill Kelly Duffin told Retail Insider.

Three new locations have been confirmed in Ontario:

Niagara Falls, opening in April

Waterloo, opening in May

Burlington, opening TBA

Three storefronts and donation centres are set to open in Gatineau, Montreal, and Quebec City. Per Retail Insider, more stores are on the way in:

Quebec, including Montreal, Gatineau, Quebec City, Trois Rivieres, Drummondville, Victoriaville, and St. Hyacinthe

Ontario, including London, Cambridge, Hamilton, Burlington, Oakville, Milton, St. Catharines, Fort Erie, Dunnville, Welland, and Thorold

Alberta, including Calgary, Edmonton, and Red Deer

Goodwill already operates in Ontario, Alberta, and Quebec.

Daily Hive has reached out to Goodwill for more information and will update this story.

More to come…