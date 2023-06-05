Teens can work out for free at over 200 GoodLife gyms across Canada

Teens looking to get fit this summer can do so for free at GoodLife Fitness.

Youth aged 12 to 17 can join the GoodLife Teen Fitness program free of charge and sign up at any of over 200 locations across Canada. The program will be available from July 5 to September 4.

So what’s included in the program?

Participants will have access to over 50 on-demand digital workout options and a virtual orientation about the program. In addition, teens will have access to equipment, including kettlebells and TRX. They can also book classes as early as three days in advance.

“Dedicated workout floor hours with GoodLife Fitness experts available to provide tours and additional information to help teens get started,” reads the website.

However, some areas are off-limits for teen members.

Those participating in the program won’t be able to use barbells and plate-loaded machines. In addition, the pool/whirlpool area, sauna/steam room, tanning salon, squash and tennis courts, massage spaces, and yoga spaces and equipment will also be off-limits to avoid overcrowding.

Registration can only be done online. Participants must select a location and add a parent or guardian’s information to register. Youth will also need a parent or guardian to accompany them to the club to complete the registration in person.

However, once registered, they can work out without a parent or guardian present. To learn more about to program or to register, visit TeenFitness.ca.