Canada's highest suspension bridges are opening in BC next week

The highest suspension bridges in Canada are set to open in British Columbia next week.

The Golden Skybridge, located in its namesake interior town, will begin welcoming visitors on June 4.

The attraction is comprised of two suspension bridges – 130 metres and 80 metres tall, respectively – above a canyon in the Columbia Valley.

From their record height, the bridges overlook a thundering 61-metre-tall waterfall and provide 360-degree views of the Purcell and Rocky mountain ranges.

The Skybridges are connected by three kilometres of forested trails and viewing platforms, creating a loop of “jaw-dropping views” along the ridge of the canyon.

A courtyard with an open-air restaurant provides the perfect place to stop before or after your hike.

In addition to the trails and bridges, the attraction also features a few more daring experiences for thrill-seeking visitors.

A tandem bungee swing delivers a “heart-pumping thrill” as it sends adventurers on a (temporary) free-fall into the canyon below.

A 1,500-foot zipline – slated to open in July – gives riders a birds-eye view of the waterfall below as you soar above the canyon.

Tickets are on sale now, and the attraction will be open daily until October.

With files from Kenneth Chan.

When: Opening June 4

Where: 503 Golden Donald Upper Rd, Golden

Cost: Available online – starting at $17 for kids and $34 for adults