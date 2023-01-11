Eddie Murphy makes Will Smith joke at Golden Globes that people deem "actually funny" (VIDEO)

Nearly a year after the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap, many have attempted to joke about the incident that left both celebrities and fans divided.

Not one was deemed successful until the Golden Globes on Tuesday night.

Legendary Hollywood actor Eddie Murphy didn’t only receive the Cecil B. DeMille award at the Golden Globes but also delivered what fans are saying was an “actually funny” punchline about the slap seen around the world.

The Coming to America star was honoured by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for his outstanding contributions to entertainment.

He took to the stage to deliver his speech, thanking a long list of people who have helped his illustrious 46-year career in show business before sharing some advice with up-and-coming artists and actors.

“I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity, and peace of mind,” said Murphy.

“Just do these three things: pay your taxes, mind your business, and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out your f**king mouth!”

Eddie Murphy shares three pieces of advice for up-and-comers in the industry: 1) Pay your taxes.

2) Mind your business.

3) Keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out your f—ing mouth.https://t.co/YDe7QBg9R9 pic.twitter.com/1iH3iHGBiz — Variety (@Variety) January 11, 2023

The crowd erupted into laughter, and so did fans on social media.

“Eddie Murphy would be the only person to make a Will Smith joke that was actually funny LOL,” tweeted one fan.

Eddie Murphy would be the only person to make a Will Smith joke that was actually funny LOL #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Qdaeod8a4M — Sylvia (@SylviaObell) January 11, 2023

“Only Eddie Murphy can make that joke in 2023 and it be hilarious 😂,” commented one person on an IMDB TikTok of the speech.

Eddie Murphy’s still got it folks #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Bbcr26m6Ds — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) January 11, 2023

“Eddie Murphy was being quiet so he could let that joke absolutely fly to end it. Amazing,” added another person on Twitter.

Eddie Murphy was being quiet so he could let that joke absolutely fly to end it. Amazing. #GoldenGlobes — Ria (@BarstoolRia) January 11, 2023

Eddie Murphy is a freaking comedic genius. This dude just used his acceptance speech to set up a SINGULAR joke at the very end- AND IM DYING😂😂😂 Eddie man. What a treasure. pic.twitter.com/LoV8YsBrtJ — Tyler Milner (@tmilrealdeal) January 11, 2023

While many praised Murphy for the joke, others are tired of it.

award show hosts: hey, y’all want to hear some tired old will smith jokes? the audience: pic.twitter.com/McknMDyFjB — sinefromlg (@ssssourcandii) January 11, 2023

It’s 2023 and anybody who can’t tell that will smith sht is fcking tired is tone deaf af pic.twitter.com/kAyX5ZdMih — 2023 ♡ (@dojabins) January 11, 2023

What do you think of the joke?