Movies & TVCuratedPop CultureCelebritiesCanada

Eddie Murphy makes Will Smith joke at Golden Globes that people deem "actually funny" (VIDEO)

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
Jan 11 2023, 3:42 pm
Eddie Murphy makes Will Smith joke at Golden Globes that people deem "actually funny" (VIDEO)
Dan MacMedan/USA Today | Robert Hanashiro/USA Today

Nearly a year after the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap, many have attempted to joke about the incident that left both celebrities and fans divided.

Not one was deemed successful until the Golden Globes on Tuesday night.

Legendary Hollywood actor Eddie Murphy didn’t only receive the Cecil B. DeMille award at the Golden Globes but also delivered what fans are saying was an “actually funny” punchline about the slap seen around the world.

The Coming to America star was honoured by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for his outstanding contributions to entertainment.

He took to the stage to deliver his speech, thanking a long list of people who have helped his illustrious 46-year career in show business before sharing some advice with up-and-coming artists and actors.

“I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity, and peace of mind,” said Murphy.

“Just do these three things: pay your taxes, mind your business, and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out your f**king mouth!”

The crowd erupted into laughter, and so did fans on social media.

“Eddie Murphy would be the only person to make a Will Smith joke that was actually funny LOL,” tweeted one fan.

“Only Eddie Murphy can make that joke in 2023 and it be hilarious 😂,” commented one person on an IMDB TikTok of the speech.

“Eddie Murphy was being quiet so he could let that joke absolutely fly to end it. Amazing,” added another person on Twitter.

While many praised Murphy for the joke, others are tired of it.

What do you think of the joke?

National Trending StaffNational Trending Staff
+ Movies & TV
+ Curated
+ Pop Culture
+ Celebrities
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.