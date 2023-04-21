Cargo box filled with gold, valuables worth over $20M swiped from Canadian airport

Over $20 million of gold and other valuables have been stolen from Canada’s most high-traffic airport, Toronto Pearson International.

The incident occurred on Monday, April 17, but the public was told about it on Thursday.

At 6:30 pm on Thursday, Peel Regional Police media representatives gathered outside the airport for a media briefing.

They reported that the gold and other valuables were stored in a cargo container aboard a plane. It went missing via “illegal means” while being kept in a cargo holding area after being offloaded from an aircraft. No airline has been named publicly.

Peel Police’s Stephen Duivesteyn said it is “very rare” for a crime like this to unfold. The theft was reported when airport authorities realized the container was missing.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Daily Hive has contacted Peel Regional Police and the Greater Toronto Airport Authority for further information on the incident and will update this article when they respond.