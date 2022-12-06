"Goblin mode": Does Oxford's word of the year resonate with you?

What comes to your mind when you hear the term “goblin mode”?

If it’s new to you, it won’t be for long — the term has resonated with thousands, if not millions, and ended up as Oxford University Press’s (OUP) Word of The Year 2022.

According to OUP, “goblin mode” is a slang term, often used in the expressions “in goblin mode” or “to go goblin mode.”

The ‘goblin community’ has spoken! We’re pleased to announce goblin mode as the #OxfordWOTY 2022. Read more about this year’s winning choice here #TeamGoblinMode: https://t.co/NmC2UYau3U pic.twitter.com/yqQ9eIlIeQ — Oxford University Press (@OxUniPress) December 5, 2022

You might have gone into goblin mode without even knowing it. It’s been a hot spot to be in since the pandemic began, in particular.

OUP describes it as “a type of behaviour which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations.”