Baaaaad boys: Two goats chase jogger in Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are on the hunt for the owner of two “baaaad” boys who chased down a jogger during their run in eastern Ontario over the long weekend.

On Sunday just after 8 pm, OPP posted an image to X (previously known as Twitter) that showed the friendly goats on the loose near a campground about an hour outside of Ottawa.

#GrenvilleOPP is looking for assistance with locating the owner of these two “baaaad” boys.

They were located after chasing a jogger on CR 2 @twpec near Grenville Campground… yes, that’s right…

Don’t “goat” me started on the puns, but call #OPP if you know the owner! ^dh pic.twitter.com/Ijdox08VR9 — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) September 4, 2023

According to police, the goats chased after a person jogging on Country Road 2 near the Grenville Park Camping & RV Park in Johnstown, Ontario.

The hilarious tweet naturally resulted in lots of clever responses from commenters, who used the incident as an opportunity to pull out their best goat-related puns.

“Now this is a very goat tweet,” one person joked.

“But did the runner best his time? I think goat trainers can be the next training coaches,” another animal lover suggested.

You might also like: Tiny stray kitten interrupts Canadian traffic stop to demand rescue

Ruff time for groom after dog ate his passport days before wedding in Italy

Canadian attraction one of world's most popular bucket-list travel spots

While the speedy duo was tracked down safe and sound, police appealed to the public for help in locating the rebellious pair’s owner.

Anyone who has goat information on the owner’s whereabouts is asked to contact OPP.