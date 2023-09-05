NewsPets & AnimalsHumour & WeirdCanada

Baaaaad boys: Two goats chase jogger in Ontario

Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
|
Sep 5 2023, 3:12 pm
Baaaaad boys: Two goats chase jogger in Ontario
@OPP_ER/Twitter

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are on the hunt for the owner of two “baaaad” boys who chased down a jogger during their run in eastern Ontario over the long weekend.

On Sunday just after 8 pm, OPP posted an image to X (previously known as Twitter) that showed the friendly goats on the loose near a campground about an hour outside of Ottawa.

According to police, the goats chased after a person jogging on Country Road 2 near the Grenville Park Camping & RV Park in Johnstown, Ontario.

The hilarious tweet naturally resulted in lots of clever responses from commenters, who used the incident as an opportunity to pull out their best goat-related puns.

“Now this is a very goat tweet,” one person joked.

“But did the runner best his time? I think goat trainers can be the next training coaches,” another animal lover suggested.

While the speedy duo was tracked down safe and sound, police appealed to the public for help in locating the rebellious pair’s owner.

Anyone who has goat information on the owner’s whereabouts is asked to contact OPP.

Kimia Afshar MehrabiKimia Afshar Mehrabi
+ News
+ Pets & Animals
+ Humour & Weird
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.