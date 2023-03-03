Global News journalists cut in layoffs at Corus

A Global TV building in Toronto. Parent company Corus Entertainment announced layoffs and restructuring plans this week at Global News. (CNW Group/Unifor)

Several journalists with Global News found out they were out of a job Thursday in a round of layoffs by parent company Corus.

Unifor, a union representing more than 800 employees at Corus, said the move chips away at the already barebones newsrooms across the country and puts democracy at risk.

“It is becoming impossibly difficult for media workers to face the news of restructuring and layoffs on a regular basis,” said Lana Payne, Unifor national president. “Journalists are the backbone of our democracy. We need to save local news by investing in newsrooms – not cutting them.”

So far the cuts have impacted online and online video journalists, according to Unifor.

Daily Hive has learned the layoffs primarily impacted positions in Alberta and Eastern Canada. Corus was also set to start an annual salary review process on March 1, which was deferred to the spring from November 2022. It’s not clear if the layoffs were related to planned pay increases.

Several reporters who lost their jobs took to Twitter Thursday to share the sad news.

Hi friends! ✨ I’m heartbroken to share I have been laid off from Global News. I poured my heart and soul into the work I did alongside amazing colleagues, and I dealt with some horrifying backlash for it. But I wouldn’t change a thing. — Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) March 2, 2023

Another reporter affected by layoffs? Yep, that’s me! Despite my personal feelings on the matter, I am very proud of the journalism I have been able to share at Global. To the sources I’ve met along the way, thank you for letting me tell your stories. https://t.co/dkDZpZaCca — Irelyne Lavery (@irelynelavery) March 2, 2023

I am among some really great colleagues who have been affected by these layoffs. It’s a bad day for journalism and for democracy when reporters lose their jobs.https://t.co/6pyRkelr51 — Teresa Wright (@ReporterTeresa) March 2, 2023

Daily Hive has reached out to Corus for comment.