Canada issues travel advisory for 2SLGBTQI+ individuals visiting US

Canada updated its travel advisory for 2SLGBTQI+ individuals planning to visit the United States.

“Some states have enacted laws and policies that may affect 2SLGBTQI+ persons. Check relevant state laws and local news,” says the statement, under a section labelled “2SLGBTQI+ travellers.”

The advisory doesn’t name any specific states that Canadian 2SLGBTQI+ travellers should avoid.

In a statement to Daily Hive, Global Affairs Canada confirmed the advisory was updated on August 29 and noted it may specifically impact those who identify as transgender or non-binary.

“Since the beginning of 2023, certain states in the US have passed laws banning drag shows and restricting the transgender community from access to gender-affirming care and from participation in sporting events,” said Global Affairs Canada.

According to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), dozens of states– including Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, and Florida– have laws or policies in place banning gender-affirming care for youth.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is also tracking 495 anti-LGBTQ bills across the US.

Several states, including Arizona, Kentucky, and Oklahoma, have introduced anti-drag bills. Most recently, Tennessee was the first state in the country to enforce limits on drag performances. A federal judge later ruled that the law was unconstitutional.

Global Affairs Canada also added resource links for members of the 2SLGBTQI+ community to prep for future travels abroad.

“Carefully consider whether you are comfortable visiting a destination where the laws and social customs affecting 2SLGBTQI+ people differ from those in Canada,” states one of the resource pages.

“In many countries, only heterosexual relationships between cisgender people are recognized as legal and accepted by society. In some cases, same-sex relationships are not recognized, and are criminalized. Even if your relationship is legally recognized in Canada, this may not be the case abroad.”

The notice says that if you’re a Canadian 2SLGBTQI+ traveller requiring help, it’s best to contact the Canadian government office abroad or the Emergency Watch and Response Centre for consular assistance while you are outside Canada.