"Give our kids some money": Parents to share the wealth of recent lottery win

Some cash is on the way for the kids of two newly minted lottery winners, with a Saskatchewan couple netting a cool $100,000.

Sylvia and Arnold Wilderman told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) that they originally thought they had scored a much smaller windfall when they first checked their Lotto 6/49 ticket from the April 1 draw.

“I scanned the ticket when I was at the mall,” Sylvia told the WCLC while claiming the prize in Saskatoon. “I thought we won $10,000 at first.”

You might also like: A California neighbourhood has streets named after TONS of Canadian cities

You can still buy a house for UNDER $200K in these five Alberta cities

"Didn't look at price tags": Lottery winner treated herself to a shopping spree

“I scanned the ticket a second time to be sure and realized it was $100,000!”

Sylvia said she called her husband shortly after to tell him the good news.

“I thought, ‘No way!’” he said. “We were both shocked at that point, I think, but it’s starting to feel real now!”

The couple, who reside in Young, said they plan to share the win with their family.

“We’re going to give our kids some money,” Sylvia said. “And we want to put some of it into savings.”

The Wildermans purchased their winning Lotto 6/49 and Extra ticket at Watrous Co-op Gas Bar, located at 104 1st Avenue W in Watrous. They won their prize by matching the last six digits of the Extra number – 4755193.