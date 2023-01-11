Girl Guides announces new name for Brownies program after feedback from racialized members

The Girl Guides of Canada has announced the new name for its Brownies program after feedback from racialized girls said it “caused them harm.”

The organization conducted a nationwide selection process involving current girl and adult members to rename its branch for girls ages seven to eight, hoping to create a more inclusive space.

“We are excited to reveal that this branch will now be called Embers,” said Jill Zelmanovits, CEO of Girl Guides of Canada, in a statement.

“After hearing from our girl, youth and adult members, it was resoundingly clear that this was the preferred choice. We can’t wait to keep bringing the magic of Girl Guides to girls ages 7 and 8, now with the name Embers.”

📣 Our new branch name is EMBERS! 🔥 Embers are full of potential and when they work together, they can ignite a powerful flame! With this new name, we’re showing girls that what they say matters, and that Girl Guides is a place for everyone to belong. https://t.co/hXSPTW5muu pic.twitter.com/BJnb1zNFne — Girl Guides of Canada (@girlguidesofcan) January 11, 2023

It announced its decision to change the name of the program last year after hearing from current and former members that the previous “name caused harm and was a barrier to belonging for racialized girls and women.”

“This wasn’t just about a name or its origin. This was about the fact that girls experienced racism and felt that they weren’t welcome in Girl Guides,” stated Zelmanovits.

“Over the last couple of months, families have signed up with Girl Guides for the first time because changing this name means Girl Guides is more inclusive for their daughters.”

The organization will begin transitioning the Embers name throughout its various websites, marketing materials and resources over the coming months.

It says the name will be fully adopted by September 1, 2023.

Embers joins several programs in the organization’s suite, including Sparks, Guides, Pathfinders, and Rangers. All of the programs teach outdoor skills and teamwork and encourage kids to find their voice.

“With the new Embers name, we hope even more girls will see Guiding as a place where they can just be themselves, grow their confidence and explore their talents and interests,” added Zelmanovits.

When Girl Guides announced the shortlist of names in December, it was between Comets and Embers.