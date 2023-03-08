Inflation Bites: Girl Guide cookies are increasing in price by 20%

Cookie lovers across Canada are excited about the return of the iconic Girl Guides treats this month. But they will have to reach deeper into their pocket to get their hands on them.

Girl Guides of Canada (GGC) has announced that the price of Classic Chocolate and Vanilla sandwich cookies will be increasing by 20%, from $5 to $6 a box.

According to the non-profit organization, the price hike is due to the rising costs of baking and shipping.

“GGC has increased the price by $1 to $6 (from $5) to ensure youth can continue to benefit from girl empowerment, leadership development, and fun experiences powered by cookies,” the organization posted on its website. “This modest increase – the first price increase in over a decade – allows Girl Guide members to continue to raise the same amount of funds with these tasty treats.”

The previous cost increase for Girl Guides cookies came in 2012 when the price jumped from $4 to $5. Fans and sellers of the biscuits shared their disappointment about the news on social media.

Others on social media came to the defence of the GGC, with a guider stating that they “understand the need to increase prices to cover all costs.”

All proceeds from the sales of Girl Guides cookies go to support GGC programs and its activities for girls. It also helps to cover camp and event fees for girls and leaders.

“The experience of selling cookies also helps girls build their confidence and develop skills,” adds GGC on its website.

Distribution is underway now as local Girl Guides across the country are starting to get their cookies. Those interested in picking up a box (or two or three) can use the online Cookie Finder to find sales locations in your province.