Someone apparently mowed a giant penis into King Charles' coronation lawn (PHOTOS)

Residents of Bath’s Royal Crescent in England woke up on Thursday morning to find a 30-foot symmetrical penis mown into their lawn.

The green, which featured on Netflix’s period drama Bridgerton, is scheduled to host a Georgian-themed coronation party this weekend to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

The site is maintained by Bath and North East Somerset Council, who have yet to comment on the incident.

Stiff upper lip. Pranksters mow giant penis into lawn at King Charles coronation celebration site. pic.twitter.com/0JgkvBIxhJ — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 5, 2023

The crown jewels… — David Black (@DavidWentNomad) May 5, 2023

The pranksters behind the giant penis have not been identified, but many on Twitter congratulated the phallic achievement.

The grass where King Charles’s bash will be held had a GIANT penis cut into their “perfect lawn”. 🤣🤣 Now that’s pretty funny. pic.twitter.com/QN1rmV0Jgr — PhillyGirl 🦅 (@popcorn80337377) May 5, 2023

That is good workmanship right there. — kevbot (@kevbot16) May 5, 2023

That’s hilarious.! Brits are, awesome! — PAUL WOLSTENCROFT (@PAULWOLSTENCRO4) May 5, 2023

One Twitter user pointed out how fitting it was that the penis was drawn in the “people’s section” of the lawn.

It should be noted that this was done on the “people’s section” of the green…there is a little wall right above it to keep the rabble away — Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) May 5, 2023

Others weren’t as impressed, stating that vandalism should never be congratulated.

It’s vandalism and it shouldn’t be congratulated. — MaryBeth 💙🇺🇸✌️🌈💫🌸🌷🌿🦋 (@MaryBeth71707) May 5, 2023

The coronation of King Charles III will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday. The ceremony will feature performances from Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

