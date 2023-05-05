NewsHumour & WeirdPhotosWorld NewsCelebritiesCanada

Someone apparently mowed a giant penis into King Charles' coronation lawn (PHOTOS)

Harry Linley
Harry Linley
|
May 5 2023, 8:13 pm
Someone apparently mowed a giant penis into King Charles' coronation lawn (PHOTOS)
Simon Ward Photography/Shutterstock

Residents of Bath’s Royal Crescent in England woke up on Thursday morning to find a 30-foot symmetrical penis mown into their lawn.

The green, which featured on Netflix’s period drama Bridgerton, is scheduled to host a Georgian-themed coronation party this weekend to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

The site is maintained by Bath and North East Somerset Council, who have yet to comment on the incident.

The pranksters behind the giant penis have not been identified, but many on Twitter congratulated the phallic achievement.

One Twitter user pointed out how fitting it was that the penis was drawn in the “people’s section” of the lawn.

Others weren’t as impressed, stating that vandalism should never be congratulated.

The coronation of King Charles III will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday. The ceremony will feature performances from Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

Will you be watching the coronation this weekend? Let us know in the comments.

Harry LinleyHarry Linley
+ News
+ Humour & Weird
+ Photos
+ World News
+ Celebrities
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.