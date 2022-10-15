Travel NewsMappedCuratedTravel

You can stay in a Ghostbusters firehouse near Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Oct 15 2022, 9:45 pm
You can stay in a Ghostbusters firehouse near Vancouver (PHOTOS)
Vacasa

Calling all Ghostbuster fans!

There’s a unique and immersive getaway where you and your closest friends can roleplay as the Ghostbusters in a real firehouse equipped with all the gear you’d need to bust ghosts.

The Ghostbusters Firehouse is a three-storey vintage firehouse filled with “paranormal activity and ghostly gadgets,” according to the Vacasa listing. It’s located in Portland, Oregon – about a one-hour flight or six-hour drive from Vancouver, BC.

ghostbusters

Vacasa

There is only one stay available to book, from October 28 to 31, 2022. To get a chance to book, you can visit the listing on October 21, 2022, at 10 a.m. PST sharp to book for $19.84 per night – a nod to the year Ghostbusters was released in 1984.

ghostbusters

Vacasa

“Do you believe in UFOs, astral projections, mental telepathy, ESP, clairvoyance, spirit photography, telekinetic movement, full trance mediums, the Loch Ness monster, and the theory of Atlantis? Do you collect spores, molds, and fungus? Do you wanna play parcheesi? If you answered yes to any of these, you’ve come to the right listing,”  reads the listing.

ghostbusters

Vacasa

Some vacation stays offer pillow chocolates and fluffy bathrobes.

But this one makes sure you have StayPuft marshmallows, smoking Ghost Traps, a P.K.E. Meter, Proton Packs, an Aura Video-Analyzer, and an Ecto-Containment Unit.

ghostbusters

Vacasa

Would you want to play Ghostbusters this Halloween?

Check out more information and photos of the Ghostbusters Firehouse on Vacasa.

