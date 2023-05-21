A company is looking to hire people to watch TikTok for US $100/hour

If you spend hours and hours just scrolling through TikTok, we have just the job for you.

Ubiquitous, a California-based influencer marketing company, is looking to hire people to watch TikTok videos, and it’s the ultimate side hustle.

The company is looking for three “professional TikTok Watchers,” and each one will get paid US $1,000 (CAD $1,349.55).

“You probably already watch TikTok—why not get paid to do it?” reads the job post.

If selected, you’ll be paid US $100 an hour to watch TikTok for ten hours to help the company spot new emerging trends. And the best part? There’s no cap.

To apply, subscribe to Ubiquitous’ YouTube channel and fill out an online application form, and, in a short blurb, explain why you’re the perfect choice for the role.

You can also tag Ubiquitous in a tweet about why you deserve the job to boost your chance of winning.

And the requirements are simple: you need to be familiar with TikTok and can spot upcoming and recurring trends. You also have to be 18 or older. If chosen, you’ll be notified by email, and you’ll have seven days to accept.

Once you’ve completed your job, you’ll be expected to post about your experience.

“The chosen candidates will also help us to discover emerging trends by filling out a simple document to note the recurring trends they spot,” reads the post.

Interested? Get your application in soon because the deadline for the job is May 31. Click here to apply.