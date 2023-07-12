Editor’s note: This story contains details that some may find disturbing.

On Monday, July 11, the dismembered remains of a German businessman were discovered in a household freezer in an apartment in southern Thailand.

The victim has been identified as 62-year-old Hans-Peter Mack, last seen by his family on July 4, reports the Bangkok Post.

Mack’s family had put up a 3 million Thai Baht (C$114,205) reward for anyone with information about his whereabouts.

Security video footage led detectives to a home in Nong Prue, where they came upon the gruesome discovery on Monday night. The video showed a black truck transporting the freezer, which had been sealed with black tape.

Forensic technicians said that Mack’s body had been cut into multiple pieces and placed in black garbage bags, according to The Pattaya News.

(1/2) BREAKING: Police have found the lifeless body of German man Hans Peter Ralter Mack, 62, stuffed inside a large icebox Monday night after 11pm. Police traced the suspicious box through CCTV cameras close to where Mack’s Mercedes Benz was parked.

Inside the home, police also found a bloodied electric chainsaw, two rolls of plastic wrap, and face masks. Police believe he died from blunt force trauma, reports Thai PBS World.

Mack’s wife, Piriya Boonmark, 24, told investigators that her husband had left their home for a meeting with a foreign property broker to discuss property sales.

His silver Mercedes-Benz E350 coupe was in the parking lot of a condominium in Nong Prue. Police detected traces of chemical cleanser in the car’s upholstery, which investigators believe was an attempt to destroy evidence.

Petra Christl Grundgreif, 47, a German citizen, had been taken into custody in connection to the murder, according to Khaosod English. Police have also detained Olaf Thorsten Brinkmann, 52, also a German citizen. The third suspect is Zahrouk Kareem Uddin, 27, a citizen of Pakistan and Thailand.

After reviewing the victim’s financial records, police discovered that 2 million Thai Baht (C$75,971) had been transferred to various bank accounts.