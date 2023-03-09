"What a joke": Canadians drag Galen Weston Jr. for defending high food prices

Canadian grocery chain CEOs were in the hot seat on Wednesday testifying before a House of Commons committee about rising food prices.

Loblaw Companies Limited president Galen Weston Jr., who has arguably been the main character in the discussions around soaring grocery costs, was the second to testify.

He began by saying that the world was in the midst of a “cost of living crisis,” but then deflected the blame, suggesting that grocery food companies weren’t responsible for food inflation and higher prices.

“No matter how many times you read it on Twitter, the idea that grocers are causing food inflation is not only false, it’s impossible,” said Weston Jr.

Canadians were enraged by his statements, taking to Twitter to share their reactions.

When the CEO attempted to empathize with the everyday person, people were quick to point out his family’s $8 billion net worth.

“I understand how hard it is for so many Canadians.” Galen Weston (est. worth of US$8.7 billion) in response to questions from @theJagmeetSingh about his company’s record profits and the bonuses he enjoys while people struggle to pay for basic groceries at his grocery stores. pic.twitter.com/bXBOS3XEpL — [email protected] 🏳️‍🌈 (@UnionSt) March 8, 2023

So Galen Weston refused to answer questions from his shoppers (posed by Jagmeet) after saying he answers questions from his shoppers. Then pleading poverty “$1.00 on a $25.00” purchase. He’s worth $8.7 BILLION , 17th wealthiest man in the world #Greedflation — Cheri DiNovo (@CheriDiNovo) March 8, 2023

Galen Weston says he only makes $1 dollar off a basket of $25 does he think we are stupid? — AHolyGhost 🍁👁️‍🗨️⭐🍀 (@aholyghost1) March 8, 2023

“What a joke. He gouges us & has done so for years. Classic rich, greedy, entitled, and arrogant corporate baron who only cares about profits 🤑,” tweeted another frustrated shopper.

Galen Weston testifying today “our profits are reasonable and we creat jobs.” What a joke. He gouges us & has done so for years. Classic rich, greedy, entitled, and arrogant corporate baron who only cares about profits 🤑. Like selling RATs for $40 a pop when we needed them. pic.twitter.com/mRXfO7sZfb — Mike Morden (@mmorden) March 8, 2023

Others questioned an anecdote the Loblaw president shared about an alleged confrontation with a customer who was complaining about food prices, and how he explained the underlying factors to her.

“She said, okay, I didn’t realize that, that’s not the way it’s being characterized when I read the Globe and Mail or when I read the Toronto Star,” he testified.

Galen Weston had this extremely convenient anecdote on hand about a totally-not-fake-definitely-real customer. pic.twitter.com/ywCKyFNWEM — resting niche face (@elysseium) March 9, 2023

There is no way Galen Weston has even been within 500m of a customer this year https://t.co/sCFgZOXIO5 — Michael Booth (@_MichaelBooth_) March 8, 2023

One Twitter user reminded people how Loblaw asked customers to tackle food insecurity by using their PC Optimum points.

Galen Weston: I know times are tough, but you can use 40,000 pc points to buy that box of frozen chicken breast at Loblaws Also Galen Weston: You need to spend 1 million dollars to get 40,000 points — Joel Jeffrey (@joeljeffrey) March 9, 2023

And lastly, but certainly not least, one Twitter user reminded Canadians to shop local instead of supporting the billionaire.

Sick and tired of Galen Weston and his dumb sweater vests raising prices every chance they get? Shop local, it’s pretty much the same prices now anyway🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/KWqfL0iRFI — Cole Walsh (@_cole97__) March 1, 2023

If you missed the proceedings yesterday, you can watch them here.

What do you make of Weston Jr.’s testimony?

With files from Amir Ali.