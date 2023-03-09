FoodNewsFood NewsMoneyCanada

"What a joke": Canadians drag Galen Weston Jr. for defending high food prices

Mar 9 2023, 3:26 pm
"What a joke": Canadians drag Galen Weston Jr. for defending high food prices
The Bold Bureau/Shutterstock | CPAC

Canadian grocery chain CEOs were in the hot seat on Wednesday testifying before a House of Commons committee about rising food prices.

Loblaw Companies Limited president Galen Weston Jr., who has arguably been the main character in the discussions around soaring grocery costs, was the second to testify.

He began by saying that the world was in the midst of a “cost of living crisis,” but then deflected the blame, suggesting that grocery food companies weren’t responsible for food inflation and higher prices.

“No matter how many times you read it on Twitter, the idea that grocers are causing food inflation is not only false, it’s impossible,” said Weston Jr.

Canadians were enraged by his statements, taking to Twitter to share their reactions.

When the CEO attempted to empathize with the everyday person, people were quick to point out his family’s $8 billion net worth.

“What a joke. He gouges us & has done so for years. Classic rich, greedy, entitled, and arrogant corporate baron who only cares about profits 🤑,” tweeted another frustrated shopper.

Others questioned an anecdote the Loblaw president shared about an alleged confrontation with a customer who was complaining about food prices, and how he explained the underlying factors to her.

“She said, okay, I didn’t realize that, that’s not the way it’s being characterized when I read the Globe and Mail or when I read the Toronto Star,” he testified.

One Twitter user reminded people how Loblaw asked customers to tackle food insecurity by using their PC Optimum points.

And lastly, but certainly not least, one Twitter user reminded Canadians to shop local instead of supporting the billionaire.

If you missed the proceedings yesterday, you can watch them here.

What do you make of Weston Jr.’s testimony?

With files from Amir Ali.

