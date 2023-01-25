Galen Weston price check: How much would a billionaire spend on groceries?

If Galen Weston spent as much of his paycheck on food as I do, how much would he pay at the till?

It seems like you can’t have a conversation these days without bringing up how much you spent on a cauliflower. With Canadians facing high grocery prices, we wanted to do a grocery experiment.

What if a billionaire spent as much of their wealth on food as I have to?

This experiment hopes to contextualize how ridiculous food prices have become in Canada, using Galen Weston Jr. – president of Loblaw Companies and heir to the multibillion-dollar Weston family fortune – as an example.

For this experiment, without disclosing too much personal information, let’s call me an “average salary earner.” In Canada, the average salary is about $50,000 per year.

According to The Globe and Mail, Galen Weston Jr.’s annual salary in 2021 was $5.41 million. And let’s not forget that doesn’t include any of his stock options, other income sources, multi-generational wealth, or investments. The Weston family is worth more than $8 billion, after all.

Theoretically, if I buy a banana for $1, I spend a percentage of my annual salary on that piece of tropical fruit. If Weston were to spend the same percentage of his annual salary on a banana, it would cost more than $100.

So, I went to the No Frills on Broadway in Vancouver and shopped for a week’s worth of groceries. Here’s what I got and how much it cost me vs. how much Weston would pay if he spent as much of his salary on food as I did:

Breakfast

For breakfast this week, I’ll need apples, oatmeal, almond butter, yogurt, and cottage cheese.

Ambrosia Apples

Price for me: $7.99

Price for Galen Weston: $862.92

Oatmeal

Price for me: $4.89

Price for Galen Weston: $528.12

Almond Butter

Price for me: $8.99

Price for Galen Weston: $970.92

Yogurt

Price for me: $3.33

Price for Galen Weston: $359.64

Cottage Cheese

Price for me: $4.39

Price for Galen Weston: $474.12

Lunch

Lunch will be similarly formulaic, just fish and vegetables. We’ll use frozen fish for convenience and opt for one green and one starchy vegetable with it for lunch each day.

Frozen fish option 1

Price for me: $6.49

Price for Galen Weston: $700.92

Frozen fish option 2

Price for me: $16.99

Price for Galen Weston: $1,834.92

Broccoli

Price for me: $2.47

Price for Galen Weston: $266.76

Snap peas

Price for me: $5.99

Price for Galen Weston: $646.92

Beets

Price for me: $4.49

Price for Galen Weston: $484.92

Peppers

Price for me: $3.99

Price for Galen Weston: $430.92

Dinner

Keeping super simple, I’ll eat soup and either grilled cheese or tuna sandwiches for dinner, plus some cucumber to munch on.

Loaf of bread

Price for me: $5.49

Price for Galen Weston: $592.92

Three cans of soup

Price for me: $4.99 x 3 = $14.97

Price for Galen Weston: $1,616.76

Two packs of sliced cheese

Price for me: $6 x 2 =$12

Price for Galen Weston: $1,296

Butter

Price for me: $7.29

Price for Galen Weston: $787.32

Can of tuna

Price for me: $3.69

Price for Galen Weston: $398.52

Jar of mayo

Price for me: $4.79

Price for Galen Weston: $517.32

Cucumbers

Price for me: $5.49

Price for Galen Weston: $592.92

Snacks and desserts

Because I don’t want to live in a world without dessert and snacks, I picked up a week’s worth of treats and snacks.

Bag of chips

Price for me: $3.50

Price for Galen Weston: $378

Chocolate covered almonds

Price for me: $6

Price for Galen Weston: $648

Three protein bars

Price for me: $2.79 x 3 = $8.37

Price for Galen Weston: $903.96

TOTAL

My weekly total was $142.49, or about 0.285% of my annual salary. If Weston were to spend as much of his paycheck on a week’s worth of groceries as I do, he’d be dropping more than $15,000 at the till.

How much are you spending on your weekly grocery bill? Let us know in the comments.